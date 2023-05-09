Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 2-1. The Kraken are the underdog (+130) in this matchup with the Stars (-150).

Before this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+130)

Kraken (+130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.4)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have gone 8-16-24 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 47-21-14.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

The 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored two goals in 17 games this season (5-5-7 record, 17 points).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 58 games (44-7-7, 95 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 15-5-7 to register 37 points.

In the 50 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 31-12-7 (69 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars went 17-11-9 in those matchups (43 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (46-28-8 overall) have posted a record of 11-8-19 in matchups that have required OT this season.

In the 32 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 44 points.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has six points (2-11-2) when scoring two goals this season.

The Kraken have earned 104 points in their 61 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 21-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 31 times this season, and earned 31 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

