The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 2-1. The Stars have -140 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+120).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will secure the win in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+120)

Kraken (+120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.4)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (46-28-8 overall) have posted a record of 11-8-19 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken registered just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (2-11-2 record).

The Kraken have earned 104 points in their 61 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 21-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Kraken went 14-14-3 in those matchups (31 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

