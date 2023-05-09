Vince Dunn Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Vince Dunn will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Dunn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Dunn Season Stats Insights
- In 81 games this season, Dunn has averaged 23:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +28.
- Dunn has a goal in 14 games this season through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Dunn has a point in 47 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points 16 times.
- Dunn has an assist in 39 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.
- Dunn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.
Dunn Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|81
|Games
|9
|64
|Points
|8
|14
|Goals
|0
|50
|Assists
|8
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
