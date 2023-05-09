Vince Dunn will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Dunn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Dunn has averaged 23:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +28.

Dunn has a goal in 14 games this season through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dunn has a point in 47 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points 16 times.

Dunn has an assist in 39 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

Dunn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 9 64 Points 8 14 Goals 0 50 Assists 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.