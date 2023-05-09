Yanni Gourde will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Gourde's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde's plus-minus this season, in 17:08 per game on the ice, is +23.

Gourde has netted a goal in a game 13 times this season in 81 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 38 of 81 games this season, Gourde has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Gourde has an assist in 28 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Gourde hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 9 48 Points 6 14 Goals 5 34 Assists 1

