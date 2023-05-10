Dane Dunning will take the mound for the Texas Rangers against Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Rangers have +155 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -190 +155 7 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Mariners have one win against the spread in their last two chances. Seattle's past three contests have finished below the set point total, and the average over/under during that span was 7.8.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been favored on the moneyline 24 total times this season. They've gone 13-11 in those games.

Seattle has played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 65.5% chance to win.

Seattle has played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-18-1).

The Mariners have put together a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-11 8-7 6-6 12-11 12-13 6-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.