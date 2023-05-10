How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France and Marcus Semien are the hottest hitters on the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers, who meet on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 3:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Rangers Player Props
|Mariners vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 21st in MLB action with 38 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Seattle's .374 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.
- The Mariners have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.222).
- Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (154 total).
- The Mariners are 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.
- The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst mark in baseball.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.
- Seattle has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).
- The Mariners have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.155).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Castillo has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Castillo is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Cristian Javier
|5/6/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|J.P. France
|5/7/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brandon Bielak
|5/8/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jon Gray
|5/9/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Andrew Heaney
|5/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Dane Dunning
|5/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Matthew Boyd
|5/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Alex Faedo
|5/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joey Wentz
|5/15/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tanner Houck
|5/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Brayan Bello
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.