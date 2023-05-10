Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (18-18) will host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (21-14) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, May 10, with a start time of 3:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +155. The total for the matchup is listed at 7 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (2-0, 2.38 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (2-0, 1.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Mariners' matchup versus the Rangers but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Mariners (-190) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to defeat the Rangers with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.26.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Jarred Kelenic get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 24 times and won 13, or 54.2%, of those games.

The Mariners have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter.

Seattle has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners went 5-2 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Rangers have come away with nine wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Castillo - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.