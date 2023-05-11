Adam Larsson will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Larsson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Adam Larsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +195)

0.5 points (Over odds: +195) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Larsson Season Stats Insights

Larsson has averaged 23:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +27).

Larsson has a goal in eight games this season through 82 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 30 of 82 games this year, Larsson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 23 of 82 games this year, Larsson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Larsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 33.9% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Larsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Larsson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 10 33 Points 4 8 Goals 2 25 Assists 2

