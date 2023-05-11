Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Wennberg's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Wennberg has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 18:41 on the ice per game.

Wennberg has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Wennberg has a point in 30 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Wennberg has an assist in 21 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Wennberg's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Wennberg has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 10 38 Points 6 13 Goals 1 25 Assists 5

