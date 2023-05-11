Eeli Tolvanen and the Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Tolvanen available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen has averaged 14:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

Tolvanen has scored a goal in 17 of 61 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Tolvanen has a point in 27 of 61 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Tolvanen has an assist in 11 of 61 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 61 Games 13 31 Points 5 18 Goals 3 13 Assists 2

