Jaden Schwartz will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Schwartz's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Schwartz has a plus-minus of -17, while averaging 17:25 on the ice per game.

In 19 of 71 games this season Schwartz has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Schwartz has a point in 30 games this season (out of 71), including multiple points nine times.

Schwartz has an assist in 17 of 71 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Schwartz hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Schwartz has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 71 Games 9 40 Points 4 21 Goals 3 19 Assists 1

