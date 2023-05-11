Jared McCann will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for McCann in that upcoming Kraken-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jared McCann vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:20 per game on the ice, is +18.

McCann has a goal in 34 games this season out of 79 games played, including multiple goals five times.

McCann has a point in 48 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 17 times.

In 26 of 79 games this year, McCann has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that McCann hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McCann has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

McCann Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 79 Games 10 70 Points 5 40 Goals 3 30 Assists 2

