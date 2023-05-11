Jordan Eberle will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Eberle's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Eberle vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Eberle has averaged 16:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In Eberle's 82 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Eberle has a point in 42 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 16 times.

Eberle has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.7%.

Eberle Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 10 63 Points 7 20 Goals 4 43 Assists 3

