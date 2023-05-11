Jordan Eberle will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Eberle's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Eberle vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Eberle Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Eberle has averaged 16:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.
  • In Eberle's 82 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
  • Eberle has a point in 42 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 16 times.
  • Eberle has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.
  • Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.7%.

Eberle Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
82 Games 10
63 Points 7
20 Goals 4
43 Assists 3

