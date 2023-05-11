Jordan Eberle Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Jordan Eberle will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Eberle's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.
Jordan Eberle vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
Eberle Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Eberle has averaged 16:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.
- In Eberle's 82 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Eberle has a point in 42 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 16 times.
- Eberle has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.
- Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.7%.
Eberle Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|82
|Games
|10
|63
|Points
|7
|20
|Goals
|4
|43
|Assists
|3
