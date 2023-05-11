Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Stars NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 on May 11, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson, Jared McCann and others are listed when the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Jared McCann Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -286)
McCann's 70 points are important for Seattle. He has put up 40 goals and 30 assists in 79 games.
McCann Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|May. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
Vince Dunn has totaled 64 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and 50 assists.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|May. 9
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Stars
|May. 7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Stars
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jordan Eberle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +215, Under Odds: -270)
Jordan Eberle's 20 goals and 43 assists add up to 63 points this season.
Eberle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|May. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Stars
|May. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Stars
|May. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
Robertson has been a major player for Dallas this season, with 109 points in 82 games.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|May. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kraken
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
Jamie Benn has 78 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 45 assists.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|May. 9
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|May. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
