Matthew Beniers will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Looking to wager on Beniers' props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Beniers has a plus-minus of +14, while averaging 17:05 on the ice per game.

In 23 of 80 games this year, Beniers has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 37 of 80 games this year, Beniers has recorded a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Beniers' implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Beniers has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 8 57 Points 5 24 Goals 1 33 Assists 4

