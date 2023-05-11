Oliver Bjorkstrand will be in action Thursday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Bjorkstrand are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand has averaged 15:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Bjorkstrand has scored a goal in a game 18 times this year over 81 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 36 of 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in 23 of 81 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Bjorkstrand goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 9 45 Points 5 20 Goals 3 25 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.