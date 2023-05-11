The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 2-2. The Stars are favored (-190) in this matchup against the Kraken (+160).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 8-16-24 in overtime games on their way to a 47-21-14 overall record.

In the 29 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-13 record (good for 33 points).

The 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-5-7 record).

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 59 games (45-7-7, 97 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 15-5-7 to register 37 points.

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 17-11-9 to record 43 points.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have posted a record of 11-8-19 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 46-28-8.

In the 32 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 44 points.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has six points (2-11-2) when scoring two goals this season.

The Kraken have scored at least three goals in 62 games, earning 104 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal in 32 games and picked up 45 points with a record of 21-8-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Kraken went 14-15-3 in those contests (31 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

