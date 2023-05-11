The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off with the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied at 2-2. The Kraken have +160 odds on the moneyline against the favored Stars (-190).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-16-24 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 29 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-13 record (good for 33 points).

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has finished 5-5-7 in the 17 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 59 times, and are 45-7-7 in those games (to register 97 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 37 points after finishing 15-5-7.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 37 times, and went 17-11-9 (43 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 11-8-19 record in overtime matchups this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-11-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Kraken have scored three or more goals in 62 games, earning 104 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 21-8-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Kraken went 14-15-3 in those matchups (31 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.