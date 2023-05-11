Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round features the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, May 11 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up at 2-2. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, listing them -190 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+160).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will secure the win in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 47-21-14 overall and 8-16-24 in overtime games.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has finished 5-5-7 in the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 59 times, and are 45-7-7 in those games (to register 97 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 15-5-7 to record 37 points.

In the 51 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 17-11-9 to record 43 points.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 11-8-19 in games that have required overtime.

In the 32 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 44 points.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (2-11-2 record).

The Kraken have earned 104 points in their 62 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 32 games and picked up 45 points with a record of 21-8-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Kraken went 14-15-3 in those contests (31 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

