Thursday's playoff slate includes the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Kraken are underdogs (+170) against the Stars (-200).

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-200)

Stars (-200) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-16-24 record in contests that have required overtime.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has finished 5-5-7 in the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 59 times, and are 45-7-7 in those games (to register 97 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 15-5-7 record (37 points).

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 37 times, and went 17-11-9 (43 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 11-8-19 in games that have needed overtime.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has six points (2-11-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Kraken have earned 104 points in their 62 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal in 32 games and registered 45 points with a record of 21-8-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 14-15-3 to register 31 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

