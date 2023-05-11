Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Dunn's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Dunn has a plus-minus of +28, while averaging 23:40 on the ice per game.

Dunn has a goal in 14 of 81 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 47 of 81 games this season, Dunn has recorded a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.

In 39 of 81 games this year, Dunn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

Dunn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Dunn has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 10 64 Points 10 14 Goals 0 50 Assists 10

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.