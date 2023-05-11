Yanni Gourde will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Gourde in the Kraken-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde has averaged 17:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +23).

Gourde has scored a goal in 13 of 81 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Gourde has a point in 38 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points eight times.

In 28 of 81 games this season, Gourde has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Gourde has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Gourde has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 10 48 Points 6 14 Goals 5 34 Assists 1

