Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (18-19) will visit Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (17-19) at Comerica Park on Friday, May 12, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Tigers have +100 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Mariners vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Marco Gonzales - SEA (2-0, 4.70 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (2-2, 5.28 ERA)

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 13, or 52%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mariners have a 12-11 record (winning 52.2% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 15 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 15 of 34 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

