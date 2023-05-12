The Edmonton Oilers are set for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Oilers are favored (-130) against the Golden Knights (+110).

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-130) Golden Knights (+110) -

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have won 42 of their 70 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.0%).

Edmonton has gone 34-22 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (60.7% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Oilers have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

This season the Golden Knights have won 18 of the 30 games, or 60.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Vegas has won 11 of its 19 games, or 57.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 267 (14th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Edmonton went over once.

During the last 10 games, the Oilers have scored 0.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Oilers rank first in the league with 325 total goals this season, averaging 4.0 per game.

The Oilers are ranked 17th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 256 total goals (3.1 per game).

With a +69 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the NHL.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has hit the over on one occasion over its last 10 contests.

Over their past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.

They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.

