Alexander Wennberg will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Looking to wager on Wennberg's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Wennberg has netted a goal in a game 12 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Wennberg has a point in 30 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.

Wennberg has an assist in 21 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Wennberg's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 11 38 Points 6 13 Goals 1 25 Assists 5

