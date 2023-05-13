Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Eberle's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Eberle vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 16:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

In Eberle's 82 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Eberle has a point in 42 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 16 times.

Eberle has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 11 63 Points 8 20 Goals 4 43 Assists 4

