The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are up 3-2. The Stars are favored, with -165 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive matchup against the Kraken, who have +140 moneyline odds.

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Betting Trends

In 48 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Stars have won 74.1% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (20-7).

The Kraken have secured an upset victory in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, Dallas is 12-3 (winning 80.0% of the time).

Seattle has a record of 7-5 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-139) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-161) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+100)

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.7 3.2 3.2

