On Saturday, May 13, Ty France's Seattle Mariners (19-19) visit Javier Baez's Detroit Tigers (17-20) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-175). The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (1-0, 0.75 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Mariners and Tigers game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (-175) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $15.71 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Ty France get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 14, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 5-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

Seattle has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Tigers have come away with 15 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 8-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 6-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.