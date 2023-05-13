Matthew Beniers will be in action Saturday when his Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Beniers in that upcoming Kraken-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers has averaged 17:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +14).

Beniers has scored a goal in 23 of 80 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Beniers has a point in 37 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Beniers hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 9 57 Points 5 24 Goals 1 33 Assists 4

