Stars vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are up 3-2. The Kraken are underdogs (+140) against the Stars (-165).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top.
Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday
Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+140)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars are 8-16-24 in overtime games on their way to a 47-21-14 overall record.
- Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.
- Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.
- Dallas has finished 5-5-7 in the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 17 points).
- The Stars have scored three or more goals 60 times, and are 46-7-7 in those games (to register 99 points).
- In the 27 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 15-5-7 to register 37 points.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 18-11-9 to record 45 points.
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime contests.
- Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Kraken recorded only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.
- Seattle has six points (2-12-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Kraken have earned 104 points in their 62 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 21-8-3 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-19-4 (76 points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 31 points in those games.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
