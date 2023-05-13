The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken hit the ice for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have a 3-2 lead in the series. Oddsmakers give the Stars -155 moneyline odds in this decisive game against the Kraken (+135).

Here's our pick for who will capture the win in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+135)

Kraken (+135) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 47-21-14 overall and 8-16-24 in overtime games.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

In the 14 games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has finished 5-5-7 in the 17 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 60 games (46-7-7, 99 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 37 points after finishing 15-5-7.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 38 times, and went 18-11-9 (45 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 11-8-19 record in overtime contests this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-12-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Kraken have scored at least three goals in 62 games, earning 104 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 21-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-19-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 31 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

