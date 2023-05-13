Kraken vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars lead the series 3-2. The Stars have -165 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+140).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory.
Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday
Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+140)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a 11-8-19 record in overtime matchups this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.
- Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.
- Seattle has six points (2-12-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Kraken have scored at least three goals in 62 games, earning 104 points from those contests.
- This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 32 games and registered 45 points with a record of 21-8-3.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-19-4 (76 points).
- The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Kraken finished 14-15-3 in those contests (31 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
