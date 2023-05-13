The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars lead the series 3-2. The Stars have -165 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+140).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+140)

Kraken (+140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 11-8-19 record in overtime matchups this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has six points (2-12-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Kraken have scored at least three goals in 62 games, earning 104 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 32 games and registered 45 points with a record of 21-8-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-19-4 (76 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Kraken finished 14-15-3 in those contests (31 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

