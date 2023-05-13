Vince Dunn will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Dunn available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn has averaged 23:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +28).

Dunn has a goal in 14 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Dunn has a point in 47 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points 16 times.

In 39 of 81 games this year, Dunn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Dunn goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Dunn has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 11 64 Points 10 14 Goals 0 50 Assists 10

