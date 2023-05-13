Yanni Gourde will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Looking to wager on Gourde's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Gourde has a plus-minus of +23, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.

In 13 of 81 games this year, Gourde has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Gourde has a point in 38 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points eight times.

Gourde has an assist in 28 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Gourde's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 35.7% chance of Gourde having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 11 48 Points 7 14 Goals 5 34 Assists 2

