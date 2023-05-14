The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 7 coming up.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.

Boston has a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia has put together a 43-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.

The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Philadelphia has put together a 43-7 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game on the road.

In home games, Boston is ceding 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than away from home (112.4).

The Celtics are making 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in road games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

76ers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the 76ers are scoring fewer points at home (114.2 per game) than away (116.2). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (109.5) than on the road (112.3).

At home Philadelphia is conceding 109.5 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than it is away (112.3).

At home the 76ers are collecting 25.7 assists per game, 1.1 more than away (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

76ers Injuries