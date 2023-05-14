Sunday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (20-19) and the Detroit Tigers (17-21) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mariners taking home the win. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on May 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-2) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-3) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 15 (55.6%) of those contests.

This season Seattle has won five of its six games when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with 171 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.28 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule