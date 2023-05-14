Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers hit the field against Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Tigers have +150 odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Mariners vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -185 +150 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been the moneyline favorite 27 total times this season. They've gone 15-12 in those games.

Seattle has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 64.9% chance to win.

Seattle has had an over/under set by bookmakers 39 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-20-1).

The Mariners have a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-12 10-7 7-7 13-11 13-14 7-4

