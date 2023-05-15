Alexander Wennberg will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. Does a wager on Wennberg intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg's plus-minus this season, in 18:41 per game on the ice, is -7.

Wennberg has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Wennberg has a point in 30 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Wennberg has an assist in 21 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Wennberg's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 12 38 Points 7 13 Goals 1 25 Assists 6

