Alexander Wennberg Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Alexander Wennberg will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. Does a wager on Wennberg intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
Wennberg Season Stats Insights
- Wennberg's plus-minus this season, in 18:41 per game on the ice, is -7.
- Wennberg has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Wennberg has a point in 30 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.
- Wennberg has an assist in 21 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
- Wennberg's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.
Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars
- On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|82
|Games
|12
|38
|Points
|7
|13
|Goals
|1
|25
|Assists
|6
