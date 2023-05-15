Eeli Tolvanen will be in action Monday when his Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. There are prop bets for Tolvanen available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 61 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 14:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Tolvanen has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 61 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 27 of 61 games this season, Tolvanen has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Tolvanen has an assist in 11 of 61 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 38.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 23.8% chance of Tolvanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 61 Games 15 31 Points 8 18 Goals 4 13 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.