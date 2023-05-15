Jared McCann will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on McCann? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jared McCann vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann has averaged 16:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +18).

McCann has a goal in 34 games this year out of 79 games played, including multiple goals five times.

McCann has a point in 48 of 79 games this year, with multiple points in 17 of them.

McCann has an assist in 26 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

McCann's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, McCann has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

McCann Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 79 Games 12 70 Points 7 40 Goals 4 30 Assists 3

