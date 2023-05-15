The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken for a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 15, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are tied up 3-3 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Watch ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet to catch the action as the Stars and Kraken square off.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/13/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 SEA 5/11/2023 Stars Kraken 5-2 DAL 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players