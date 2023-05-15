The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off against the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is knotted up at 3-3. The Kraken have +170 odds on the moneyline against the favored Stars (-210).

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Kraken vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Betting Trends

Seattle has played 57 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Stars have gone 20-8 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Kraken have been the underdog 25 times this season, and upset their opponent in 10, or 40.0%, of those games.

Dallas has had six games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter and won each of them.

Seattle has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-125) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-161) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+120)

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.7 3.40 3.00

