Kraken vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off against the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied at 3-3. The Stars are favored (-190) to clinch this game and series against the Kraken (+160).
Kraken vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been listed as an underdog 55 times this season, and won 25, or 45.5%, of those games.
- Seattle is 9-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +160 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 38.5% chance to win.
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
Kraken vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle and its opponents didn't combine to go over the total in any of the Kraken's last 10 games.
- The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
