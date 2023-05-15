Player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson, Jared McCann and others are available when the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

McCann is an offensive leader for Seattle with 70 points (0.9 per game), with 40 goals and 30 assists in 79 games (playing 16:20 per game).

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 13 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Stars May. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 7 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 4 0 0 0 0

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Vince Dunn has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with 14 goals and 50 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 13 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 11 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 9 0 2 2 1 vs. Stars May. 7 0 1 1 0 at Stars May. 4 0 1 1 2

Jordan Eberle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -250)

Jordan Eberle is a key player on offense for Seattle with 20 goals and 43 assists.

Eberle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 13 2 1 3 3 at Stars May. 11 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars May. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 7 1 0 1 2 at Stars May. 4 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 109 points in 82 games (46 goals and 63 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2 at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 0 0 1

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Jamie Benn has 33 goals and 45 assists to total 78 points (one per game).

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1 at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.