Monday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (22-19) taking on the Seattle Mariners (20-20) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (4-2) for the Mariners and Tanner Houck (3-2) for the Red Sox.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

MLB Network

Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 15, or 53.6%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 14 of its 26 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 18th in the majors with 174 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule