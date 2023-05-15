Mariners vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Monday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (22-19) taking on the Seattle Mariners (20-20) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are George Kirby (4-2) for the Mariners and Tanner Houck (3-2) for the Red Sox.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Mariners 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 15, or 53.6%, of those games.
- This season Seattle has won 14 of its 26 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 18th in the majors with 174 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|Rangers
|W 5-0
|George Kirby vs Andrew Heaney
|May 10
|Rangers
|L 4-3
|Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
|May 12
|@ Tigers
|W 9-2
|Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
|May 13
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Bryce Miller vs Alex Faedo
|May 14
|@ Tigers
|L 5-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Joey Wentz
|May 15
|@ Red Sox
|-
|George Kirby vs Tanner Houck
|May 16
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Nick Pivetta
|May 17
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Brayan Bello
|May 19
|@ Braves
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
|May 20
|@ Braves
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs TBA
|May 21
|@ Braves
|-
|George Kirby vs Charlie Morton
