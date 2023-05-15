Mariners vs. Red Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will attempt to defeat Ty France and the Seattle Mariners when the teams square off on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
The Mariners are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to win. The game's over/under has been listed at 10 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-120
|+100
|10
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-4.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 15 of the 28 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (53.6%).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 14-12 (53.8%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- In the 40 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-21-1).
- The Mariners have collected a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-12
|10-8
|7-8
|13-11
|13-14
|7-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.