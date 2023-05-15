Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will attempt to defeat Ty France and the Seattle Mariners when the teams square off on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to win. The game's over/under has been listed at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 15 of the 28 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (53.6%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 14-12 (53.8%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

In the 40 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-21-1).

The Mariners have collected a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-12 10-8 7-8 13-11 13-14 7-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.