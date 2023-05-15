Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will attempt to defeat Ty France and the Seattle Mariners when the teams square off on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to win. The game's over/under has been listed at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -120 +100 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-4.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

  • The Mariners have won 15 of the 28 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (53.6%).
  • In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 14-12 (53.8%).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
  • In the 40 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-21-1).
  • The Mariners have collected a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
10-12 10-8 7-8 13-11 13-14 7-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.