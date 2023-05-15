Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (20-20) will face off against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (22-19) at Fenway Park on Monday, May 15. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +100 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 10 runs.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (4-2, 2.62 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (3-2, 5.26 ERA)

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 28 times and won 15, or 53.6%, of those games.

The Mariners have a record of 14-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (53.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Mariners went 5-4 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 10-11 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 3rd

