Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Red Sox on May 15, 2023
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for Ty France, Alex Verdugo and others when the Seattle Mariners visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
France Stats
- France has 41 hits with 10 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .273/.357/.380 on the year.
- France has hit safely in 11 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has recorded 39 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.338/.559 so far this season.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 12
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 47 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .299/.375/.490 so far this year.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 9
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 40 hits with 10 doubles, 11 home runs, 10 walks and 37 RBI.
- He's slashing .255/.304/.529 so far this year.
- Devers enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a walk and three RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Braves
|May. 10
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
