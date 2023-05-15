Oliver Bjorkstrand will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Bjorkstrand against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand's plus-minus this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is -1.

In Bjorkstrand's 81 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 36 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Bjorkstrand has had an assist in a game 23 times this season over 81 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Bjorkstrand's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 11 45 Points 6 20 Goals 3 25 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.