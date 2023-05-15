Oliver Bjorkstrand Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Oliver Bjorkstrand will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Bjorkstrand against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.
Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights
- Bjorkstrand's plus-minus this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is -1.
- In Bjorkstrand's 81 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Bjorkstrand has a point in 36 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.
- Bjorkstrand has had an assist in a game 23 times this season over 81 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Bjorkstrand's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.
Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars
- On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|81
|Games
|11
|45
|Points
|6
|20
|Goals
|3
|25
|Assists
|3
