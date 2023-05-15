Oliver Bjorkstrand will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Bjorkstrand against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

  • Bjorkstrand's plus-minus this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is -1.
  • In Bjorkstrand's 81 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
  • Bjorkstrand has a point in 36 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.
  • Bjorkstrand has had an assist in a game 23 times this season over 81 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
  • Bjorkstrand's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.
  • The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

  • On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
81 Games 11
45 Points 6
20 Goals 3
25 Assists 3

