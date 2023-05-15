Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15 features the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied up 3-3. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as the underdog in this decisive matchup, assigning them +160 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-190).

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 8-16-24 in overtime matchups as part of a 47-21-14 overall record.

In the 29 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-13 record (good for 33 points).

In the 14 games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has finished 5-5-7 in the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars have scored at least three goals in 61 games (46-8-7, 99 points).

In the 28 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 15-6-7 record (37 points).

In the 51 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Stars went 18-12-9 in those contests (45 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 11-8-19 record in overtime contests this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

In the 32 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 44 points.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has six points (2-12-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Kraken have scored three or more goals 63 times, earning 106 points from those matchups (51-8-4).

Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games this season and has registered 47 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 37-19-4 (78 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Kraken went 14-15-3 in those contests (31 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.